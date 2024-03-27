BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all 28 seats in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa and welcomes Deve Gowda’s support

March 27, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 12:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the coming together of the BJP and Janata Dal(S) will help them win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that as the Congress has failed in implementing its guarantee schemes and stopped earlier schemes launched by the BJP, there is an anti-Congress wave in the State that will help the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance sweep the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that under the Congress rule, the Kisan Samman scheme amount has been reduced as the Siddaramaiah government has stopped the additional ₹4,000 given by the State government. This proves that the Siddaramaiah government is anti-farmer, he added.

He said that instead of punishing anti-India and pro-Pakistani crowd, the Congress government is protecting them. Due to fiscal mismanagement, there are no funds for development works. Consequently, no new roads are being laid, he said.

To a query on Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement on BJP leaders waiting to join the Congress, he said that Mr. Shivakumar’s words are worth not even a penny and there is no need to give importance to them.

The former Chief Minister said that the BJP candidates will win with huge margins as they have the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda with them now.

“Mr. Deve Gowda has said that he is ready to travel across the State to canvass for the alliance. He has considerable influence as a former Prime Minister and we welcome his decision. He will decide the places of his preference for campaign,” he said.

To a query, he clarified that dissidence will soon disappear as they are in touch with the leaders who are a bit upset now. The former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa too will be pacified and similarly, all disgruntled leaders will be taken into confidence, he said.

