BJP is undermining hard-earned electoral process in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

March 21, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “undermining the electoral democratic process” in J&K.

“The BJP views the PDP as a staunch critic of its anti-people policies. It deliberately weakened the party and targeted me personally. They went all out, with the ED [Enforcement Directorate] summoning me, my brother, and my aged mother, and even evicting me from my residence in the harsh winter. But they failed,” Ms. Mufti said, speaking in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Ms. Mufti alleged the BJP would go to any extent, including undermining the faith of the people of J&K in the electoral democratic process, which she said had been restored through painstaking efforts over decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They [the BJP] want to see to it that PDP as the people’s voice is not allowed to reach the Parliament of this country and for which they don’t care even about the national interest, the sole aim being the ‘elimination’ of our party,” the former J&K CM said. “They don’t seem to realise the dangers that such an intent is fraught with. Do we want to undo the efforts that restored the people’s faith in J&K in the electoral process?” she asked.

Diluting PDP influence

Her comments came against the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks. “It does not matter whether the BJP will get the mandate in Kashmir, but the three ‘Parivarvadi parties’ including PDP, who did not let democracy flourish in the region, should be wiped out,” Mr. Shah had said.

Ms. Mufti responded, saying, “The BJP has created new parties by enticing and forcing PDP leaders away. It was aimed at diluting the PDP’s influence as a voice for the suppressed populace in J&K.”

The PDP leader stressed that the electoral process “remains a means for the people to resist and express their grievances against the BJP’s misdeeds ranging from stripping the people of J&K of their rights and liberties, to plundering their resources and muzzling their voices”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT