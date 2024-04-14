ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is perilously intent on dismantling the Constitution: T.N. CM Stalin 

April 14, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, April 14, 2024 charged that the BJP is perilously intent on dismantling the Constitution.

With a voracious appetite for regression, they plot to thrust our nation back by two centuries, he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

India is on the brink of the most critical election in its history. It is the solemn duty of every citizen to safeguard the beacon of democracy ignited by the revolutionary Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Stalin said on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

“We must rally behind the profound wisdom and enduring spirit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the new-age Buddha, to secure a truly egalitarian society,” he said.

