GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP is perilously intent on dismantling the Constitution: T.N. CM Stalin 

April 14, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, April 14, 2024 charged that the BJP is perilously intent on dismantling the Constitution.

With a voracious appetite for regression, they plot to thrust our nation back by two centuries, he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

India is on the brink of the most critical election in its history. It is the solemn duty of every citizen to safeguard the beacon of democracy ignited by the revolutionary Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Stalin said on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

“We must rally behind the profound wisdom and enduring spirit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the new-age Buddha, to secure a truly egalitarian society,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.