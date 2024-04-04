GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP is losing its stronghold and heading for defeat, say CPI (M) senior leaders

April 04, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
G. Ramakrishnan, Polit bureau Member, CPI(M) addressing the campaign meeting in support of DMK’s candidate from North Chennai constituency Kalanidhi Veeraswamy ahead of Lok Sabha poll at Ernavoor in Chennai on Wednesday.

G. Ramakrishnan, Polit bureau Member, CPI(M) addressing the campaign meeting in support of DMK’s candidate from North Chennai constituency Kalanidhi Veeraswamy ahead of Lok Sabha poll at Ernavoor in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing its ground in many parts of the country and is conspiring against the Opposition out of fear of defeat. In Tamil Nadu, the competition among the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is on securing the second position in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, K.Balakrishnan, Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s State secretary said here on Wednesday.

Hitting out at the BJP for making empty promises for the past decade, Mr. Balakrishnan who campaigned in support of Tiruvallur constituency candidate Sasikanth Senthil in Avadi, said the BJP has lost the LS election already and is heading towards a massive defeat. Its approach in Kashmir that reflected its fear of defeat has spread till Kanniyakumari.

Unlike earlier elections, INDIA bloc stands united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government. The INDIA bloc in the State would have a landslide victory in the upcoming elections, he said.

Criticising the BJP government for its regressive policies and corruption, Mr.Balakrishnan said people are worst affected by inflation and unemployment. Despite being a stable government for a decade, the BJP has done little to alleviate inflation or work towards upliftment of downtrodden people.

Taking a dig at AIADMK and its leader Edapaddi K.Palaniswami on snapping ties with BJP, Mr.Balakrishnan said the alliance break up is only temporary as the party had extended support to BJP for various bills against farmers.

In Ernavoor, G.Ramakrishnan, CPI (M)’s politburo member who campaigned for Chennai North candidate Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, said the electoral bond scheme has exposed BJP’s corrupt tactics.

Slamming the fear tactics of BJP that has led to arrests of opposition leaders, Mr.Ramakrishnan said this would boomerang on BJP. Mr.Modi has failed to provide 20 crore jobs promised in the last ten years and unemployment is a burning issue in the country.

Avadi MLA S.M.Nasar and Tiruvottiyur MLA K.P.Shankar were among others who spoke.

