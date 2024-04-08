BJP is exploiting the Katchatheevu issue for electoral gains, says Prakash Karat

April 08, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 07:14 am IST - COIMBATORE

CPI(M) Politburo member Prakash Karat said here on Monday that after neglecting the Katchatheevu issue for over 10 years, the BJP was exploiting it now for electoral gains, demonstrating that to them the issue was “a mere political gimmick.”

Rights of States

Campaigning for the DMK and CPI candidates in Coimbatore and Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, Mr. Karat launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, stressing that it must be removed from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, so that the rights of the State governments could be restored. “The BJP has misused government agencies such as the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate by arresting the Chief Ministers in two States.”

Throwing his weight behind CPI’s candidate for Tiruppur K. Subbarayan, Mr. Karat highlighted the detrimental effects of the BJP government’s policies over the past decade and said, “Over the last 10 years, the BJP government has prioritised big capitalists, as proven by the electoral bonds scam, which is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of Independent India.”

Unemployment spike

Citing statistics, Mr. Karat referenced a report by the International Labour Organization that showed an 83% unemployment rate among the youth in India in the last five years. He attributed this to the BJP government’s policies. “It (BJP) has also failed to bolster small and medium enterprises, resulting in job losses and economic stagnation,” he said. Further speaking on the electoral bonds issue, he accused the BJP government of corruption, and said: On Tamil Nadu’s grievances, Mr. Karat criticised the Centre’s apathy during the recent floods in Chennai and the southern districts, and accused the Governor of interfering in State matters.

“Under the BJP’s rule at the centre, Tamil Nadu’s Governor acts like the Governor-General of erstwhile British India,” he added.

State Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa also participated in the campaign. Mr. Raja told mediapersons, “The stadium proposed by the DMK in Coimbatore will have facilities to hold multiple sports activities. Details of the plan will be unveiled gradually as it is currently under development.”