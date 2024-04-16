BJP is committed to implement UCC in the country: Piyush Goyal 

April 16, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - MUMBAI

Union Minister and BJP candidate for Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal, on Monday reiterated his party’s commitment to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country after being elected for a third term. “Discussions are going on to implement UCC across India that will empower the government to take necessary action to safeguard gender equality and right of civilians,” he said.

The UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by the common code.

Speaking to reporters at the Maharashtra BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Mr. Goyal dismissed claims of the Congress that the saffron party is trying to alter the Constitution. “It is the Congress that is an expert at changing the Constitution as it brought Emergency in the country, not the BJP. Our party only abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that had separated Kashmir from rest of the country. Now, Kashmir is very much part of India. Abolishing the special act has boosted tourism in the region and terrorism has also come down.”

Dismissing the Opposition’s critical remarks against the BJP’s manifesto, Mr. Goyal said, “Opposition has no subject of its own other than talking about the BJP. It reflects their defeatist mindset. With such a mindset, how can they take the country on the path of progress? Congress is engaged in dividing and breaking the country apart, but the PM is devoted in uniting the country into one thread. Since 2014, Mr. Modi has made all the impossible tasks possible.”

On a question on inflation and unemployment in the country, Mr. Goyal dismissed the question saying, “To my knowledge, there is no such report that proves India’s inflation and unemployment rates have increased. Every month, 12 lakh new people get registered in the Employee State Insurance and Provident funds. People are becoming Atmanirbhar [self-reliant] because there are numerous opportunities in the country in every sector. Foreign investors want to invest in India. In fact, since Independence, the inflation rate in the last 10 years has been the lowest.”

Speaking on the BJP’s manifesto titled ‘Modi ki Guarantee 2024’, Mr. Goyal called it a very “comprehensive” one based on the four strong pillars of developed India: youth, women, poor and farmers. “In the last 10 years, under the guidance of Mr. Modi, the NDA government has changed the direction and situation of the country. Mr. Modi is the creator of ‘New India’, who has only pushed the country towards growth and development on a global scale. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram moved back to his temple from a tent in Ayodhya. Through Citizen Amendment Act, refugees will get citizenship in our country. The Modi government provided free ration to 80 crore underprivileged people; 55 crore underprivileged and middle-class Indians received free health treatment. For 65 years, no government thought of the hygiene and health of women, but our government constructed 11 crore toilets and provided women sanitary pads at just ₹1.”

Mr. Goyal also claimed that the BJP government has provided pucca homes to 4 crore families, including LPG connection in their kitchen, potable water and electricity to villages, and took Internet to every part of India. “In the coming days Modi’s team will work to expand medical treatments for cervical cancer and other health ailments in every village and hamlet. Our government believes in transparency and is against corruption. The BJP has a majority in Parliament which we used for the dilution of Article 370 and the ban on triple talaq which empowered women. This government has given equal opportunities to every Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise. For the first time in the history of India, we have a tribal President, Droupadi Murmu. Under the tenure of Mr. Modi, 25 crore underprivileged people came out of multidimensional poverty,” said the Union Minister.

Highlighting that India is now the world’s fifth largest economy, Mr. Goyal said the 2024 Lok Sabha election is very important as this election will decide “how the country will progress by 2047 under PM’s leadership”. “The BJP manifesto’s agenda is to improve the dignity and quality of life of people, creating opportunities for every person.”

