BJP implementing CAA foreseeing defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

March 13, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

On implementation, Karnataka government would take a decision after studying the Act and the rules

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries in Udupi on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) fearing defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He told this to reporters on his arrival in Udupi on March 13 in response to a query on the response of the Karnataka Government to the CAA, adding that the government would take a decision after studying the Act and the rules.

On senior leader K. Jayaprakash Hegde joining the Congress, Mr Siddaramaiah said the move strengthens the party in the coastal belt of Karnataka. Asked whether Mr Hegde will be fielded from Udupi Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister said the decision will be taken by the high command.

Asked about the reasons for the BJP reportedly denying the ticket to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha, Mr Siddaramaiah said he is not aware of the reason. The BJP has to answer this question, he said.

