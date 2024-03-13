GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP implementing CAA foreseeing defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

On implementation, Karnataka government would take a decision after studying the Act and the rules

March 13, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries in Udupi on March 13, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries in Udupi on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) fearing defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He told this to reporters on his arrival in Udupi on March 13 in response to a query on the response of the Karnataka Government to the CAA, adding that the government would take a decision after studying the Act and the rules.

On senior leader K. Jayaprakash Hegde joining the Congress, Mr Siddaramaiah said the move strengthens the party in the coastal belt of Karnataka. Asked whether Mr Hegde will be fielded from Udupi Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister said the decision will be taken by the high command.

Asked about the reasons for the BJP reportedly denying the ticket to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha, Mr Siddaramaiah said he is not aware of the reason. The BJP has to answer this question, he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Citizenship Amendment Act

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.