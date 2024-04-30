GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP Hyderabad nominee Madhavi Latha moves High Court

April 30, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella arrives to offer prayers at the Bhagya Lakshmi Hindu temple in Hyderabad. File photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella arrives to offer prayers at the Bhagya Lakshmi Hindu temple in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Kompella Madhavi Latha filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to quash the criminal case registered against her by the Begumbazar police. Recently, a FIR was issued against her following a complaint alleging that she made a gesture of shooting an imaginary arrow aimed at a religious place at Siddiamber Bazar, based on which police registered a case under Section 295-A of the IPC. The petitioner contended that the content of the complaint did not constitute any cognisable offence. The plea is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two.

Telangana / Hyderabad / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

