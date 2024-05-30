GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP has insulted people of Odisha, Lord Jagannath: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of insulting Odisha by claiming Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi

Updated - May 30, 2024 04:59 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 04:54 pm IST - Balasore (Odisha)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election meeting in Balasore, Odisha on May 30, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election meeting in Balasore, Odisha on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 30 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of insulting the people of Odisha as one of its leaders recently claimed that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally in Simulia in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat, he also vowed to save the Constitution of India and democracy in the country.

“The BJP has insulted every individual of Odisha as one of its leaders claimed that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi," Mr. Gandhi said.

Jagannath temple takes centre stage in Odisha poll discourse as voting crosses halfway mark

BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra had recently made the remark.

Embroiled in a controversy over his "slip of the tongue" on Lord Jagannath, Mr. Patra apologised and announced that he would undertake a penance by observing fast for three days.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP and its allies are united to destroy democracy and the Constitution of the country.

“No force on the earth can destroy our Constitution. You cannot even touch the Constitution by utilising all your forces,” Mr. Gandhi said in an apparent dig at the BJP.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned “jawans” into “mazdoor” through the Agniveer scheme, Mr. Gandhi said the BJP insulted the people of Odisha after one of its leaders recently claimed that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Mr. Modi.

He vowed to save the Constitution and democracy and announced that the INDIA bloc government would legalise MSP on foodgrains, waive farm loans and scrap the Agniveer scheme.

“We are going to scrap the Agniveer scheme. The PM has turned jawans into ‘mazdoors’. We will turn jawans to soldiers again,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters on the sidelines of the public meeting in Balasore.

He said all jawans will get pension, canteen facilities and the dignity of “shaheed” in case of their death.

