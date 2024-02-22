Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asks BJP cadre to reach all beneficiaries before election

February 22, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Nabarangpur (Odisha)

Defence Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party President Rajnath Singh said that more beneficiaries were created under the BJP’s administration than under any other government in independent India’s history.

“Every Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha has more than 11 lakh beneficiaries. We, all worker of BJP, will have to go to each beneficiary carrying the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have to reassure them that if they are deprived of any benefits, the same will be made available in the third term of Mr. Modi,” said Mr. Singh in Nabarangpur district on February 22.

Stating that all Indians trust the BJP government, the Defence Minister said, “Other political parties used to dole out promises during elections. Eventually, they were not able to fulfil promises. But, the BJP is only political entity which execute what it promises.”

“There is no difference between promise and execution. Congress used to make huge promises, but it never fulfilled them. As a result, people started cracking jokes on promises made by politicians. A crisis of probity has developed in public life,” he said.

“If a person has any doubt in BJP’s commitment and subsequent execution, they should go through previous party manifesto. We have fulfilled all promises and nothing is left unfulfilled. During preparation party manifesto during 2014, Mr. Modi had specially emphasised not to promise anything which cannot be fulfilled,” the former BJP President said.

“We had promised to abolish Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. We proudly say that we have done it. Now, Jammu and Kashmir is like any other provinces of India. Another promise of ending triple talaq system. We were accused of dividing on basis of religion. But we do politics of justice. We had promised that massive Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya whenever we get opportunity. Now, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a reality,” the veteran BJP leader said.

The BJP-led government has provided concrete houses to 30 lakh families and the condition of roads is better than before, he said.

In 2014, the BJP formed a government with absolute majority after 25 years. In 2019, the government’s majority increased further. “Now given enthusiasm observed everywhere, the majority figure is going to cross 400,” Mr. Singh added.

