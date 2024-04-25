BJP has added bogus names in voters’ list: Congress 

April 25, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Thrissur

The Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has added many bogus names to the voters’ list in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Thrissur District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan said that around 28,000 bogus names were added to the voters’ list by the BJP in Thrissur.

“The bogus names and addresses were generated based on flats, which remained closed without inhabitants. Efforts were made to sabotage the election process by adding names of people, who are not in Thrissur.”

In a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, the Congress leaders sought stringent action against officials, including booth level officers (BLOs), who supported adding bogus names. They have given the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer with the names and house numbers.

“For instance, eight names come under polling station 42 of the Thrissur Assembly constituency with the address of BJP district office (Deen Dayal Smrithi). As the officials, including BLOs, failed to verify the credibility of voters, strong action should be taken against them,” they said.

The Congress leaders alleged that bogus names were added from Sobha Sapphire and Sobha Top Plaza of Sabha City; Chelur Country Court, Udaya Nagar; Sakthi Apartment, Ayyanthole; Water Lilly Flats, Panchikkal; and Govinda Apartments, Punkunnam.

The list of bogus voters have been handed over to the presiding officers, they said.

Mr. Prathapan alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were directed by the party to cross-vote for the BJP. This is part of the BJP-CPI(M) secret alliance to protect their leaders in connection with the Karuvannur case and the daughter of the Chief Minister in Exalogic case, he alleged.

