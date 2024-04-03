ADVERTISEMENT

BJP government trying to intimidate States, says Kamal Haasan

April 03, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Criticising the Centre: MNM founder Kamal Haasan canvassing for MDMK’s Durai Vaiko in Srirangam on Tuesday. M. Moorthy | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Hitting out at the BJP government over the arrests of Delhi and Jharkhand Chief Ministers, MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that the Centre was trying to intimidate Opposition-ruled States and its leaders.

“They first send the Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax Department officials, and then the Governors. If a State does not flinch, they jail its Chief Minister. But how many can they intimidate? Can they scare 100 crore people of country?” Mr. Haasan asked, while canvassing for Durai Vaiko, the MDMK’s candidate for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Urging voters to support the DMK-led alliance, Mr. Haasan hailed the mid-day meal scheme and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme as historic and said that the Dravidian model of governance should be studied by the rest of India. “Instead of making fun of Tamils, if they try to follow the Dravidian model, the world will follow India’s model and our State would be the actual gateway of India.” he added.

The MNM had promised the Mahalir Urimai Thogai in its manifesto first, and many mocked the party for it. But the DMK government listened to us, and implemented it. “That is the reason I have come to this campaign. We need a government that will listen to us,” he said. He also urged the MNM cadre not to worry about the party’s decision of not contesting this election. “There can be no gain without pain. Accept this reality, tomorrow will be ours.” he said.

