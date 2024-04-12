BJP government systematically undermined Constitution and independent agencies, alleges Sitaram Yechury

April 12, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The pillars of the Indian Constitution and independent agencies have been “systematically undermined” in the 10 years of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, here on Thursday.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting at Purasawalkam organised to seek support for Chennai Central DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran, Mr. Yechury said: “We are here together to save India and protect its secular democratic republic character. The Prime Minister claims that he was conducting a crusade against corruption. But, the truth was that the Modi government remained the most corrupted government since independence and the amount of loot that took place was unprecedented.”

Mr. Yechury said, “The electoral bonds scheme was a legalisation of political corruption.” “The BJP government misused central agencies to threaten corporates by raiding and pressing them to donate through electoral bonds. They also had a nexus with some corporates to get money from them by awarding contracts,” he alleged.

He also said multiple loss-making companies had donated huge amount of money to the BJP through electoral bonds, and said, “where did those money came from? Was it foreign money? The corporate-communal nexus is looting the country and its national assets.”

The four important pillars of the Indian Constitution - secular democracy, economic sovereignity, federalism, and social justice have been “systematically undemined”, along with independent agencies such as ED, IT, and CBI,” he said.

“Mr. Modi is communally polarising and dividing the electorate and attempting to consolidate Hindutava. I am confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will ensure, once again like in the 2019 elections, that the BJP will not get a single MP seat in the State,” Mr. Yechury added.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, Mr. Dayanidhi Maran and functionaries of the INDIA bloc were present.

