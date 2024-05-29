ADVERTISEMENT

BJP government harming tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Published - May 29, 2024 03:30 pm IST - Shimla

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a ₹52-crore donation from a manufacturer

PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in support of party candidate Vikramaditya Singh for Lok Sabha elections in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a ₹52-crore donation from a manufacturer.

She said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, poor women in the state will get ₹10,000 every month — ₹8,500 as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and ₹1,500 promised by the party’s government in Himachal Pradesh.

Ms. Vadra was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US