GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP government harming tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a ₹52-crore donation from a manufacturer

Published - May 29, 2024 03:30 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in support of party candidate Vikramaditya Singh for Lok Sabha elections in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on May 29, 2024.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in support of party candidate Vikramaditya Singh for Lok Sabha elections in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a ₹52-crore donation from a manufacturer.

She said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, poor women in the state will get ₹10,000 every month — ₹8,500 as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and ₹1,500 promised by the party’s government in Himachal Pradesh.

Ms. Vadra was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Himachal Pradesh / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.