BJP files police complaint against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

May 06, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday filed a police complaint at the Kothagudem Police Station (Bhadradri Kothagudem district) against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his alleged “false, defamatory and provocative speech” claiming that the BJP government would abolish reservations as soon as it forms government” at the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the complaint, party general secretary B. Premender Reddy charged that a “fake and morphed video of Home Minister Amit Shah claiming to abolish reservations was created and made viral on social media and even through Congress official handles as part of the same conspiracy”.

He noted that FIRs have been lodged in various police stations across the country and an investigation is in progress. Mr. Revanth Reddy was also arraigned as an accused and has also been served notices recently, requiring his appearance before Delhi Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, again the Chief Minister repeated the charge to “deceive voters for political gain” that “as soon as BJP forms government, they will change the Preamble in the Constitution and “there is a conspiracy to cancel SC, ST, BC reservations for Dalits, tribals and weaker sections”, by falsely quoting BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, he said.

Mr. Premender Reddy clarified that neither the BJP nor any of its office bearers in India or in Telangana have ever said that “BJP government will abolish reservations”. He charged that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s words “in all likelihood will develop hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the BJP and government established by it, among voters in Telangana and across India”.

“Such wanton provocative statements and baseless allegations by a public servant, holding the highest public office in the State, may lead to violence, promote feelings of enmity, hatred, ill-will on the basis of caste, namely SC, ST and BC and their reservations,” he pointed out.

Such allegations could “unduly influence voters and affect the result of an election” as it undermines the conduct of free and fair elections besides “directly damage the reputation and prospects of BJP” in the elections, he said, demanding that the police take necessary action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.