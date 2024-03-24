GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP files complaint with EC against CM Siddaramaiah and Jayaprakash Hegde for their remarks

The BJP accused the Karnataka CM of trying to defame it by levelling allegations that the BJP was trying to woo Congress MLAs by offering them ₹50 crore each 

March 24, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of BJP leaders led by former minister S. Suresh Kumar has demanded action against CM Siddaramaiah and K. Jayaprakash Hegde for statements that it claims violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A delegation of BJP leaders led by former minister S. Suresh Kumar has demanded action against CM Siddaramaiah and K. Jayaprakash Hegde for statements that it claims violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Opposition BJP has filed a complaint with Election Commission of India, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to defame the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls by levelling allegations that the BJP was trying to woo Congress MLAs by offering them ₹50 crore each. 

In a complaint before the Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka on March 24, a delegation of BJP leaders led by former minister S. Suresh Kumar alleged that the chief minister had made such an allegation with a political intention of defaming the BJP at the time of Lok Sabha polls. Terming the allegations as “false”, the BJP delegation said the CM had failed to furnish evidence to support his allegations. 

Describing this as violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the BJP delegation demanded that Mr. Siddaramaiah apologise to the BJP for such allegations and also withdraw his remarks. It also urged the ECI to initiate an appropriate action against him. 

Plaint against Hegde for hurting Kannada pride

The BJP delegation also filed another complaint against Congress candidate from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency K. Jayaprakash Hegde for his reported appeal to voters not to support his BJP rival Kota Srinivas Poojary on the grounds that he does not know English and Hindi languages. Mr. Hegde had said that knowing only Kannada language will not help work effectively in Delhi as an MP, the complaint pointed out. 

The BJP delegation described this as an assault on the pride of Kannadigas and an insult to the regional language. Stating that such remarks would amount to violation of model code of conduct, the BJP demanded action by the ECI against Mr. Hegde. 

Related Topics

state politics / General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.