BJP faces an uphill task in repeating its perfect score in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has faced one of the toughest general election contests in 2024. The simmering anger of the Jat and Rajput communities, the two dominant castes in the State, could determine poll outcomes. Multiple power centres resulting from recent political changes and the absence of a ‘wave’ has added to the challenges faced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had secured a perfect score in 2014 and 2019.

The Jat community, which contributes around 12% of the total vote share, is considered one of the most influential castes in Rajasthan. The community has been demanding a Jat Chief Minister, a wish that has remained unfulfilled. Satish Punia, one of the tallest leaders from the community in the BJP, was the party’s State unit president, but he was removed from the post months before the 2023 Assembly election.

The community had hoped that the BJP would fill the void by making a Jat either the CM or the Deputy CM but the party selected Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, a Brahmin, along with two Deputy CMs — Dia Kumari, a Rajput, and Prem Chand Bairwa, from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community. This, sources said, had again enraged the community, which feels betrayed by the BJP.

The Congress, on the other hand, has a Jat State president in Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Rajputs, who contribute about 9% of the vote share, were on boil across the country after the controversial remark made by a BJP candidate from Gujarat’s Rajkot, former Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, who had said that the erstwhile Rajput kings shook hands and broke bread with the British, and also married their daughters off to them.

“Mr. Rupala’s statement, given at an event of a Dalit community, had not just sent Gujarat on boil but its anger also travelled to neighbouring Rajasthan where the BJP, very recently, sidelined its biggest Rajput leader, Vasundhara Raje, for a Brahmin,” a disenchanted BJP worker, who felt that Ms. Raje’s absence from the polls had dented the BJP’s prospects across the State, said. “Such was her hold on the Jat and Rajput community that she use to call herself as the daughter of a Rajput and the daughter-in-law of a Jat,” he added.

Apart from disappointed Rajputs and Jats, the fear felt by the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), who contribute 18% and 13% of the vote share, respectively, that the BJP would change the Constitution if voted to power once again, has cost the saffron party heavily in the desert State. The SC and ST communities, which were batting for higher reservations in jobs and education in keeping with the rise in their populations, were also demanding separate welfare measures in Rajasthan, and remain unhappy with what was given to them by the BJP when it came to power in December 2023.

“While the BJP was facing the anger of all the major communities in the State, all the big leaders of the party were seen struggling for their seats this time due to the lack of a strong undercurrent towards the party, as in two previous General Elections,” Vaibhav Purohit, a political observer from Rajasthan, said.

Indeed, the BJP had dropped 11 sitting MPs, including some who won with huge margins in the previous Lok Sabha election, and its veteran leader, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, only campaigned for her son, Dushyant Singh, in Jhalawar. Union Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary remained confined to his seat Alwar, while Gajendra Singh Shekhawat did not move out of Jodhpur to campaign for anyone else.

“Kailash Chaudhary, the MP from Barmer and also a Union Minister, neither campaigned for any other candidate nor for himself, which is why the BJP is at the third spot in the Barmer seat,” a BJP worker from Barmer said.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was contesting from Bikaner, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who fought from Kota, also focused only on their respective seats.

Poll observers in the State feel that the Congress was more united this time as senior leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot stopped hurling allegations against each other, as they have done in the past. The party has entered into wise alliances, including with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Sikar, and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in Nagaur. The Opposition also has a partnership with the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in the Banswara and Dungarpur constituencies, which are dominated by SC and ST communities.

Even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held eight public meetings and one roadshow in Rajasthan, the BJP struggled to pacify the voters, who had held high hopes with the promised “double engine” government. In this uphill election, Mr. Bhajan Lal, who has been dubbed an ‘unknown face’ by the Opposition, took the baton in his hands and held 87 public meetings.

Rajasthan went to the polls in two phases. The results on June 4 will reveal whether or not the party’s hopes for a hat-trick are misplaced.