BJP expels Eshwarappa for turning a rebel

April 22, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated April 23, 2024 07:27 am IST

The BJP has expelled veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for contesting as a rebel against the official candidate from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been expelled for six years for causing embarrassment to the party. A decision to this effect was taken by the party’s State disciplinary committee, which is headed by Lingaraj Patil.

The 75-year-old Eshwarappa, who had been State BJP president and participated in all its campaigns during his nearly five-decade association with the organisation, is credited with building the party in the State along with other prominent leaders such as B.S. Yediyurappa, Ananth Kumar, and B.B. Shivappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Eshwarappa, known for his loyalty to the BJP, had been hailed by the party central leadership as he had abided by its decision to desist from contesting the Assembly polls in 2023. However, Mr. Eshwarappa, who had expected the party to reciprocate his gesture by giving the ticket to his son K.E. Kanthesh to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Haveri, turned a rebel when his son was not considered for it.

Mr. Eshwarappa, the OBC face of the BJP, had turned the heat on Mr. Yediyurappa by blaming him for his son missing out on the party ticket.

He had not only entered the poll fray as an Independent against B.Y Raghavendra, son of Mr. Yediyurappa, from Shivamogga, but also launched verbal attacks on Mr. Yediyurappa and his two sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Mr. Eshwarappa had made it clear that he was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was even seeking votes in his name.

Taking exception to this, the party had even petitioned the Election Commission that he should be prevented from using Mr. Modi’s picture during poll campaign.

It is being said that Mr. Eshwarappa was expelled as a section of the party leaders felt that supporters of Mr. Modi may vote for him if a clear message was not sent out by initiating action against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.