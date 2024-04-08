GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, Congress did nothing good for the country: Seeman

April 08, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman campaigning for Krishnagiri NTK candidate Vidhyarani Veerappan in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman campaigning for Krishnagiri NTK candidate Vidhyarani Veerappan in Krishnagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday alleged that the BJP and Congress, despite ruling India for 10 years each (since 2004), did nothing good for the country. Likewise, the Dravidian parties cannot get votes without bribing voters, he charged while canvassing votes for his party’s Krishnagiri Lok Sabha seat candidate Vidyarani Veerappan, the daughter of slain forest brigand Veerappan, at Mathur and Uthangarai.

Mr. Seeman said while Veerappan was alive, Karnataka did not speak about Mekedatu Dam. But now the Karnataka Congress government says they will not give a drop of water to Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is supporting this Congress party.

“What is the BJP’s stand on the Cauvery issue? Has the BJP asked for release of water to Tamil Nadu?. The BJP is only able to grab the NTK party symbol and give it to another. The BJP ruled the country for 10 years but it did nothing good for the country. The Congress also ruled the country for 10 years but it ‘killed Tamil people’ in Sri Lanka. The Congress gave Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka,” he charged.

Alleging that the resources of Tamil Nadu are looted to other states, Mr. Seeman said many hills were destroyed in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts and the minerals sent to other states. People are still suffering without basic amenities. “People should not vote for NTK by seeing the caste of its candidates. If people wish to vote for the parties who have looted you for the past 50 years, do so,” he said.

“While the Union Government speaks about digital India, people need to wait more than 40 days to know the election results. Then what is the use of digitalisation? Without giving cash and liquor to people, people will not gather for these Dravidian parties. Even their party cadres would not come without cash. They only believe in money to get votes,” Mr. Seeman alleged.

