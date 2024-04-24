BJP, Congress candidates end campaign by conducting roadshows in Mangaluru

April 24, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The curtain came down for the April 26 elections in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, with the candidates of the BJP and the Congress conducting roadshows in the city.

The Congress candidate Padmaraj R. Poojary conducted the roadshows from Pumpwell to Kannur via Padil, and from Sulthan Bathery to Boloor, and in Bunder areas. Earlier he sought votes at Bejai Adarsha Nagar, Yeyyadi, and at Shakthi Nagar.

The BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta conducted the roadshow at Shakthi Nagar and paid tributes to former Defence Minister in the NDA government George Fernandes by visiting his memorial at Bejai.

Capt. Chowta said that he was impressed by the simplicity and service of the late Fernandes who handled different portfolios in the Union government besides being a labour union leader. The BJP candidate also met people at Deralakatte.

If the BJP is trying to retain its 33-year hold over the constituency for the ninth consecutive term since the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is making an attempt to wrest the seat it lost to the BJP three decades ago. Both the parties have fielded new faces to achieve their goals.

If Mr. Chowta is a former captain with the Indian Army, Mr. Poojary is an advocate.

The campaign ended without any major public convention by both the parties. The candidates engaged in the campaign conducted roadshows in different parts and met people and party workers through door-to-door campaign.

District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao of the Congress accompanied the party candidate in the last leg of the campaign. No other major national or State leaders of the Congress joined in the campaign of the party candidate in the constituency.

On the other hand, the BJP roped in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a roadshow in the city. It also made K. Annamali, a former IPS officer and president of Tamil Nadu unit of the party, to campaign for Capt. Chowta by conducting roadshows at Kadaba and Puttur.