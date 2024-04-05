GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP chief Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi for using religion during polls

J. P. Nadda was addressing a gathering of saints and seers at the Maya Devi temple, in Haridwar, in support of BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

April 05, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Haridwar

PTI
BJP national president J. P. Nadda addresses sages and saints at Maya Devi Temple, in Haridwar, on April 5, 2024.

BJP national president J. P. Nadda addresses sages and saints at Maya Devi Temple, in Haridwar, on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J. P. Nadda on April 5 lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using religion at the time of elections.

"There are people who visit temples and wear 'janeu' (the sacred thread) at the time of elections without even knowing how to wear it properly just for utilising religion," Mr. Nadda said in an apparent reference to Mr. Gandhi without naming him.

He was addressing a gathering of saints and seers at the Maya Devi temple, in Haridwar, in support of BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is contesting from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Nadda sought the blessings of people for another term to Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister to help him fight a political battle for social development.

"This is the time for sanatan's awakening. This is the era of India. Your pious support and blessings will strengthen Modi in the political fight he is waging for the country's development and welfare of all," Mr. Nadda said.

PM Modi, BJP slam Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on ‘Shakti’ as evidence that the Congress is anti-Hindu and anti-women

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, former Chief Minister and sitting Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik were also there.

The BJP president condemned the Opposition alliance leaders for abusing sanatan, saying the partners of the coalition do not even dare speak against them. "Will you give them your blessings?" he asked.

Mr. Nadda highlighted the services rendered to sanatan dharma by the Modi government. He spoke of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of a number of temples across the country over the past ten years.

“Even temples destroyed by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir are being revived,” he said. Mr. Nadda earlier offered prayers at the temple.

General Elections 2024 / election / national politics / politics / politics (general) / Haridwar / Uttarakhand / Rahul Gandhi

