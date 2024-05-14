ADVERTISEMENT

BJP candidate hospitalised after being assaulted in Berhampur

Updated - May 14, 2024 10:22 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 10:15 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, BJP candidate, was assaulted by Shiv Shankar Das, an Independent candidate contesting from Berhampur assembly seat

The Hindu Bureau

Polling officials with election material at a distribution centre before leaving for their respective polling booths, a day before voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Berhampur on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, a Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha candidate from Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district, was the victim of a vicious attack on Monday by Shiv Shankar Das, an Independent contestant from the Berhampur Assembly seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Panigrahy was admitted to MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur, and later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Das was arrested by police personnel who were present. The BJP candidate, in his complaint, said he was speaking to the inspector in-charge of Gosaninuagaon police station about the sealing of the electronic voting machine used at booth number 132 around 9.15 p.m. on Monday when the unprovoked attack by Mr. Das began.

The Independent candidate tried to kill Mr. Panigrahy by squeezing his neck and landing blows on his chest, the complaint says. The assailant was booked under sections 324 and 307 of the IPC. The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Berhampur, where Mr. Das was produced rejected his bail and sent him to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, a counter complaint was registered by Asha Kumar Das, the wife of the accused Independent candidate. Family members said Mr. Panigrahy had suffered a chest fracture following the brutal attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US