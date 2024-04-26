GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP candidate from Karnataka booked for alleged bribery

Taking to X, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said the Flying Squads Team of Chikkaballapura seized cash to the tune of ₹4.8 crores.

April 26, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
BJP candidate K. Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur

BJP candidate K. Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur | Photo Credit: PTI

A case was registered against BJP candidate K. Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash amounting to ₹4.8 crores was also seized, the Election Commission said on April 26.

Action was taken by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, they said.

Also Read | Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates

Taking to X, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said the FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash to the tune of ₹4.8 crores.

An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura constituency against K. Sudhakar on April 25 at Madanayakanahally police station.

The FIR is registered under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and that of the IPC for bribery and undue influence on electors, he posted.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.