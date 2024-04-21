BJP candidate for Hyderabad LS seat Madhavi Latha booked for ‘hurtful’ remarks

April 21, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated April 22, 2024 08:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Begum Bazar police of Hyderabad on Sunday booked BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha for allegedly outraging the feelings of a particular community during Rama Navami shobha yatra held on Wednesday.

Inspector G. Vijay Kumar said the case was registered based a complaint from Mohd. Irfan, a resident of First Lancer. “He claimed that Ms. Madhavi Latha made hurtful statements during her speech during Rama Navami shobha yatra,” he said.

Based on the complaint, the police booked her under section 295A of the IPC and 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

