BJP blames AAP for ‘failing to deliver on promises’ in Punjab

The BJP on Sunday asserted that Centre’s schemes have not just benefited agriculture but have been instrumental in elevating Punjab on the socio-economic pedestal. This comes even as the party’s Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab continue to face backlash from farmer organisations, who blame the party for adopting an anti-farmer stance,

The BJP also hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing it of spreading a false narrative against the Centre.

BJP State president Sunil Jakhar said Punjab has benefited from the funds provided by the BJP government in the last 10 years of the BJP rule at the Centre. “The benefits of the massive funds disbursed by the Modi government under its flagship and other schemes penetrated right up to the last mile. Be it social security, agriculture, health, infrastructure, welfare, railways, housing, power, nutrition, road network or employment, Punjab received enormous central assistance in the last decade that has been instrumental in elevating Punjab on the socio-economic pedestal,” he said addressing a press conference here.

Mr. Jakhar said while the BJP at the Centre has continued to help Punjab grow without bias, the people of Punjab can now see through the false narrative propelled by the ruling AAP dispensation, which has failed to live up to many of its poll promises. “Funds from the Centre to Punjab have been the lifeline of development all three years. Its benefits have percolated to the last man standing,” he said.

“Under the Center’s Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, nearly 22.5 lakh farmers in Punjab received a whopping ₹56,754 crore in the last 10 years. The KCC Scheme aims at providing adequate and timely credit to the farmers for their agricultural operations. Under the Kissan Samamaan Nidhi scheme, the Centre provided ₹4,758 crore to farmers. Under the Soil Health Card scheme, 24.50 cards were made in Punjab for farmers,” he said.

“The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has failed to deliver. Development in Punjab is largely because of the schemes and funds provided by the Modi-led BJP government at the Center,” he alleged.