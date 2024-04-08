BJP asks if LS election manifesto belongs to Congress or INDIA alliance

April 08, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 08:04 am IST - MANGALURU

As the Congress is not contesting in all Lok Sabha seats, it has to clarify whether the manifesto released on Saturday belongs to the party or all parties under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), BJP State spokesperson and former MLC Ashwath Narayan Gowda said in Mangaluru on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Gowda said the Congress has made several promises without studying the financial and other implications. Among the promises made include ₹1 lakh financial aid to all poor women for which an allocation of ₹25 lakh crore is required. “When the volume of Union Budget is ₹40 lakh crore, how can ₹25 lakh crore be spent on one guarantee,” he asked.

Mr. Gowda said some of the other promises made by the Congress look like it has adopted a part of the manifesto of Muslim League released in 1936. As against the League’s assurance of protecting Sharia personal law, the Congress said it will ensure that minorities have personal laws. As against the assurance of the League of fighting against majoritarianism, the Congress has said there will not be any place for majoritarianism in India. For the promise of League in fighting for special scholarship and jobs for Muslims, the Congress has said it will ensure scholarship for Muslims students study abroad.

The Congress is continuing with its policy of appeasement of a section of society and is least bothered on all round development of the country. “Just like the way people from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh rejected the guarantees and brought the BJP back to power, these promises made by the Congress will not have any effect in the Lok Sabha elections.” The BJP with its National Democratic Alliance partners will win more than 400 seats, Mr. Gowda said.

On K.S. Eshwarappa contesting as an Independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Gowda said the party is confident of the senior leader withdrawing the nomination. Former Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda will campaign for Prajwal Revanna. Mandya MP Sumalatha will campaign for H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said.