BJP Asansol candidate Pawan Singh steps aside from Lok Sabha contest

March 03, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after the BJP nominated Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh as its candidate from Asansol seat in West Bengal, the candidate on Sunday withdrew from the Lok Sabha poll.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…,” Mr. Singh posted on X

There was outrage in political circles at Mr. Singh’s nomination from Asansol particularly because of his song allegedly targeting Bengali women. Not only leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) but political and social groups have also raised questions about his nomination. Photographs of Mr. Singh’s album covers and songs went viral on social media.

Reacting to the development, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said it was a result of “the indomitable spirit and power of the people of West Bengal”.

Sandeshkali row

A section of the BJP leadership in West Bengal was not happy with Mr. Singh’s nomination. Since the State BJP leadership is trying to use the unrest at Sandeshkhali — where allegations of sexual assault have been made against the local TMC leadership — as a poll plank ahead of Lok Sabha election, the candidature of Mr. Singh could have turned counter-productive and ‘own goal’ for the party.

Former Meghalaya Governor and senior West Bengal BJP leader Tathagata Roy has also called for a relook at the BJP candidature. “Unlike TMC, where candidature is decided by the whims and fancies of one woman, BJP chooses its candidates on a systematic survey. However, the surveyors are not infallible nor free from prejudice. A FRESH LOOK AT ASANSOL IS CALLED FOR. IMMEDIATELY. @BJP4India@AmitShahOffice,” Mr. Roy posted on social media.

Mr. Singh’s decision has come as an embarrassment to the BJP, particularly when the party supporters have started preparing election material and wall graffiti in his support.

Actor Shatrughan Sinha is the sitting TMC MP from Asansol. He had won the bypoll to the seat in April 2022 with a margin of over three lakh votes after Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP and joined the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP had won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019.

