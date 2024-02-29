ADVERTISEMENT

BJP announces 7-member committee to hold talks with T.N. parties

February 29, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday announced a seven-member committee comprising senior leaders to hold talks with political parties in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls.

The committee comprises Union Minister of State L. Murugan; BJP National Secretary and in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon; National Co-Incharge of Tamil Nadu, Sudhakar Reddy; legislature party leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Nainar Nagendran; Former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan; senior leader H. Raja; and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, Mr. Murugan and Mr. Annamalai condemned the attack on reporters of Polimer News, allegedly by DMK men.

Mr. Annamalai claimed the reporters were covering the NCB raid in Sahara Couriers owned by DMK functionary Sitrarasu.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also condemned the attack on reporters of Polimer News.

