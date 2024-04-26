April 26, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tension prevailed for some time outside a polling booth in Sarjapur town near Bengaluru when activists of the BJP clashed with those of the Congress party. The police personnel at the spot intervened and pacified the two sides.

Trouble started when a group of BJP leaders came out of the booth and allegedly abused the Congress workers present outside. The Congress workers retaliated, leading to a heated argument. The situation worsened when both the groups tried to attack each other.

But the police personnel posted at the booth summoned reinforcements and brought the situation under control.

“The situation was handled efficiently by the police present at the spot,” said Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru district.

No complaint has been filed so far.

BJP workers alleged that rowdy-sheeter, identified as Seena, assaulted their workers. He allegedly ransacked their tables and chairs put up outside booths 79, 80, 81 and 82 in Sarjapur town.

Due to the attack, a BJP worker, Prakash, who had a cardiac related surgery three months ago, collapsed and fainted. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby.

The BJP alleged high-handedness by Congress workers.

