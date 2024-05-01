BJP amended Constitution to ensure equality, says U.P. Minister

May 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress has made a ‘malicious attempt’ to change the basic structure of the Constitution while the BJP has strengthened and amended it for social justice, said Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on May 1.

The Minister’s remarks have come at a time when the INDIA bloc leaders have launched a series of attacks on the ruling BJP alleging that the party is seeking 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha election to change the Constitution and end reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 updates May 1

Mr. Arun, a former IPS from the Dalit community who had joined the BJP by taking voluntary retirement during the Assembly election in 2022, said nobody can change the basic structure of the Constitution.

Underscoring the unalterable nature of the Constitution’s fundamental structure, encompassing its core principles of social justice and reservation, Mr. Arun said abrogation of Article 370 facilitated the implementation of reservations in Jammu and Kashmir. He criticised the Congress’ proposal to revive Article 370.

‘’The Congress has said that it will bring back Article 370, which means the reservation provided to SCs and STs in Kashmir will also be rolled back,” he told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

Mr. Arun said that during the constitutional assembly debates on the amendment of Article 368, Jawaharlal Nehru had proposed that it should possess flexibility to enable alterations to the Constitution. “The most significant attempt to alter the Constitution was made by the late Indira Gandhi. When she was deemed ineligible by the High Court in a case and her position as Prime Minister was at risk, she introduced an amendment to the Constitution. In this amendment, it was stated that the Supreme Court or any judiciary body would not have the authority to hear petitions challenging the elections of the Prime Minister, President, Vice President, or Speaker,” Mr. Arun said.

The Minister said B. R. Ambedkar had initiated reservations for SCs and STs and the BJP extended it to OBCs and introduced reservations for the economically weaker sections, expanding social inclusion measures. He hailed the one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures initiated by the BJP which, he said, strengthens the Constitution and promotes social justice.

