BJP allots two seats to AMMK, A.C. Shanmugham and John Pandian get one each

March 20, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Wednesday allotted two seats in Tamil Nadu to the AMMK under the National Democratic Alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The seat-sharing arrangement was signed by BJP State president K. Annamalai and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Dhinakaran said his party’s objective was to work for the success of the NDA and to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

The BJP also allotted one seat each to the New Justice Party (NJP) and the Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. The leaders of the two regional parties, A.C. Shanmugham and John Pandian, signed the deal with Mr. Annamalai on Wednesday.

