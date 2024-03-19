ADVERTISEMENT

BJP allots 10 Lok Sabha seats for PMK, Annamalai and Ramadoss sign seat sharing agreement

March 19, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The list of constituencies that the PMK will contest is expected to be announced in a couple of days.

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, alloted 10 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls to the Pattali Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu. The agreement was signed by the PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP State president K. Annamalai at the former’s residence at Thailapuram in Villupuram district.

In an early morning meeting, the leaders from both the parties discussed for nearly an hour before signing the seat sharing agreement in the presence of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP former State president and Union Minister of State L. Murugan.

Consequently, the PMK leaders are likely to participate the BJP’s public meeting at Salem to be held today where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party cadre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The list of constituencies that the PMK will contest is expected to be announced in a couple of days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US