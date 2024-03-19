BJP allots 10 Lok Sabha seats for PMK, Annamalai and Ramadoss sign seat sharing agreement

March 19, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, alloted 10 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls to the Pattali Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu. The agreement was signed by the PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP State president K. Annamalai at the former’s residence at Thailapuram in Villupuram district.

In an early morning meeting, the leaders from both the parties discussed for nearly an hour before signing the seat sharing agreement in the presence of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP former State president and Union Minister of State L. Murugan.

Consequently, the PMK leaders are likely to participate the BJP’s public meeting at Salem to be held today where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party cadre.

The list of constituencies that the PMK will contest is expected to be announced in a couple of days.