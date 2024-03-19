GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP allots 10 Lok Sabha seats for PMK, Annamalai and Ramadoss sign seat sharing agreement

The list of constituencies that the PMK will contest is expected to be announced in a couple of days.

March 19, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK founder S. Ramadoss. File photo

PMK founder S. Ramadoss. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, alloted 10 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls to the Pattali Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu. The agreement was signed by the PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP State president K. Annamalai at the former’s residence at Thailapuram in Villupuram district.

In an early morning meeting, the leaders from both the parties discussed for nearly an hour before signing the seat sharing agreement in the presence of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP former State president and Union Minister of State L. Murugan.

Consequently, the PMK leaders are likely to participate the BJP’s public meeting at Salem to be held today where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party cadre.

The list of constituencies that the PMK will contest is expected to be announced in a couple of days.

Related Topics

Pattali Makkal Katchi / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / alliances and coalition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.