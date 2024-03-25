BJP, AIADMK candidates file nominations in Tirunelveli

March 25, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Bharatia Janata Party candidate for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency and sitting MLA of Tirunelveli Assembly segment Nainar Nagenthran, 63, filed his nomination for the upcoming parliamentary polls to be held on April 19 to District Collector and Returning Officer for the constituency K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

Mr. Nagenthran, who was the minister for transport, industries and electricity between 2001 and 2006 in the Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet, has declared that he has ₹ 12.43 lakh in cash while his wife Chandra has ₹ 9.50 lakh. He has ₹ 16.51 lakh deposit in Canara Bank’s Tirunelveli Town branch while his wife has ₹ 2.91 crore in Indian Overseas Bank’s High Ground branch and another ₹ 10.05 lakh in State Bank of India’s Tirunelveli Town branch.

Mr. Nagenthran has ₹ 26.28 lakh cash in Indian Overseas Bank’s Secretariat Branch and ₹ 71.16 lakh in IOB’s High Ground Branch. He has invested ₹ 1.99 crore in Chandra Hotels, ₹ 48.12 lakh in Sri Krishna Inn, ₹ 3.70 crore in Safrose Hotel, Chennai, ₹ 10.07 lakh in Kalyani Trust while Ms. Chandra has invested ₹ 48.12 lakh in Sri Krishna Inn, ₹ 65.84 lakh in Sri Lakshmi Gayathri Hotel, ₹ 2.89 crore in Safrose Hotel, Chennai, and ₹ 35.22 lakh in Kalyani Trust.

Mr. Nagenthran has given ₹ 90 lakh to A.R. Sadhurdeen, ₹ 90 lakh to Ruhi Rahima for purchasing shares and ₹ 1 crore to Safrose Hotel as lease advance. Ms. Chandra has given ₹ 40.50 lakh to Mr. Sadhhurdeen, ₹ 1 crore to Muthiah Meenakshisundaram and ₹ 40 lakh to N. Gayathri.

While Mr. Nagenthran owns 240 sovereigns of gold, his wife possesses 560 sovereigns.

In all, Mr. Nagenthran has ₹ 12-crore worth movable assets and his wife has ₹ 12.03 crore worth movable properties. He also owns ₹ 1.91-crore worth immovable assets and Ms. Chandra has ₹ 5.98-crore worth lands and buildings.

He has availed loans worth ₹ 2.61 crore from banks and individuals and his wife has to repay ₹ 2.52-crore loans.

Mr. Nagenthran faces a case registered in Palayamkottai police station in 2018 for allegedly making abusive remarks in a public meeting.

AIADMK’s candidate for this constituency M. Jancy Rani, who is the chairperson of Thisaiyanvilai town panchayat, Charlie Chandran of Viswanada Das Peravai and independent K. Chinna Maharaja also filed their nominations on Monday.

For Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency, BJP’s electoral ally Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s founder president B. John Pandian, 68, filed his nomination to District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore.

Mr. John, who is contesting the election in BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol, said he would strive to create world-class infrastructure in tourism industry and attract investments in information technology sector.

“The DMK MP, who got elected in 2019, ‘went missing’ without doing anything for this backward constituency. Hence, I’ve been handpicked by the BJP high command for creating excellent facilities in this constituency to make Tenkasi district numero uno in Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. John, whose son Viyanko Pandian filed his papers as ‘dummy candidate’.

He is facing a criminal case registered by Variety Hall Police Station in Coimbatore under Section 153 A (punishment for wanton vilification or attacks upon religion, race, place or birth, residence, language etc. of any particular group), 505 (1) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred).

While Mr. John, who is reportedly doing farming, realty and running a textile showroom, has ₹ 2.43-crore worth movable assets his wife Priscilla has ₹ 3.10-crore movable assets. The couple also have ₹ 7.68-crore worth immovable properties and loan to the tune of ₹ 2.98 crore.

Apart from Mr. John Pandian, two independents – Arumugasamy of Boganallur, Kanaga of Puliyangudi also filed their nominations.

