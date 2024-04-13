BJP accuses Congress of appeasing minorities to secure its vote bank

April 13, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

M.G. Mahesh, spokesperson for the BJP State unit, alleged that Congress had been appeasing minorities and communal forces and sacrificing national interests to consolidate its vote bank.

“India has progressed in leaps and bounds in all sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. Congress is merely appeasing minorities and oppressing the majority,” he said, during his interaction with presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

When asked whether India progressed during the Congress regimes, Mr. Mahesh said that every government in the past had contributed to national deployment and added that the pace of development in those days was not as expected.

Responding to Congress’ allegations that the BJP would change the Constitution, Mr. Mahesh claimed that Mr. Modi himself made it clear that no one could change the Constitution.

“Congress is largely dependent on lies for its survival. It is misusing the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s name for its selfish ends. Congress Parliamentarian D.K. Suresh talked of dividing the country into North and South. It was not a slip of the tongue but a deliberate expression. Congress is trying to divide the country,” he said.

Responding to a question, Mr. Mahesh said the BJP manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha election would be out next week.

BJP leaders Venkat Prasad Malipatil, Sudha Halkai, Sudhir Upadhyay, Nagaraj Mahagaonkar and others were present.