GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP accuses Congress of appeasing minorities to secure its vote bank

April 13, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State unit spokesperson M.G. Mahesh addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

BJP State unit spokesperson M.G. Mahesh addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

M.G. Mahesh, spokesperson for the BJP State unit, alleged that Congress had been appeasing minorities and communal forces and sacrificing national interests to consolidate its vote bank.

“India has progressed in leaps and bounds in all sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. Congress is merely appeasing minorities and oppressing the majority,” he said, during his interaction with presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

When asked whether India progressed during the Congress regimes, Mr. Mahesh said that every government in the past had contributed to national deployment and added that the pace of development in those days was not as expected.

Responding to Congress’ allegations that the BJP would change the Constitution, Mr. Mahesh claimed that Mr. Modi himself made it clear that no one could change the Constitution.

“Congress is largely dependent on lies for its survival. It is misusing the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s name for its selfish ends. Congress Parliamentarian D.K. Suresh talked of dividing the country into North and South. It was not a slip of the tongue but a deliberate expression. Congress is trying to divide the country,” he said.

Responding to a question, Mr. Mahesh said the BJP manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha election would be out next week.

BJP leaders Venkat Prasad Malipatil, Sudha Halkai, Sudhir Upadhyay, Nagaraj Mahagaonkar and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / political parties / minority group / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.