Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

JD(U) leading in majority of seats in Bihar

The BJP, which had contested 17 seats, was leading in 11, while junior ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was ahead in all the five in its kitty

Updated - June 04, 2024 02:24 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi.

JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was winning in 15 out of 16 seats it had contested in Bihar.

JD(U) State president Umesh Kushwaha said, “It is a referendum on Mr. Kumar’s work for development…. He is vikas purush of the state and people have voted for him”.

Also Read: Bihar election results LIVE updates

The BJP, which had contested 17 seats, was leading in 11, while junior ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was ahead in all the five in its kitty, including Hajipur, where its president Chirag Paswan had established a lead of about 24,000 votes.

The RJD, which had suffered decimation in the last general elections, was leading in five seats, out of 23 where it had fielded candidates.

Party supremo Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti was leading by over 33,000 votes in Pataliputra but her younger sister Rohini Acharya was trailing in Saran.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which had contested only three seats, was leading in two of these, Arrah and Karakat.

Also Read:Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

In Arrah, Union Minister and two-term BJP MP RK Singh was trailing while in Karakat, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh was a distant third.

The Congress was leading in the reserved Sasaram seat, but trailing the JD(U) in Kishanganj, the only Bihar constituency it won five years ago.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally who heads Hindustani Awam Morcha, had established an almost unassailable lead of nearly 64,000 votes in Gaya.

The CPI, which contested only one seat, was neck and neck in Begusarai with Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Bihar / General Elections 2024 / Janata Dal (United)

