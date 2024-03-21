Bihar Congress chief meets Lalu Prasad amid rumours of RJD beginning seat allocation for Lok Sabha polls

March 21, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Patna

Photos have gone viral on social media of Kumar Sarvajeet, the MLA from Bodh Gaya, purportedly receiving the party symbol from the RJD supremo for the reserved Gaya Lok Sabha seat

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on March 21 called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad, amid rumours that the latter has begun to allot party tickets for the Lok Sabha polls. After meeting the RJD supremo, the Congress leader maintained that everything will be sorted out in good time, but ducked pointed queries about murmurs that Prasad has given tickets, unilaterally, for all the four seats going to polls in the first phase. ALSO READ RJD authorises Lalu Prasad to take final call on candidates

"I keep meeting Lalu ji. There is nothing new in it,” said Mr. Singh, who, incidentally, had started his political career with the RJD and was a minister in the UPA 1 government from that party’s quota.

He added that seat-sharing will be decided among constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ "in a few days", but did not reply to queries about the RJD reportedly moving forward on ticket distribution without taking allies into confidence.

Besides the Congress and the RJD, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprises the CPI (ML) Liberation, the CPI and the CPI(M).

On Wednesday, in an intriguing development, the RJD had held meetings of its State and national parliamentary party, after which Mr. Prasad was "authorised" to take decisions on party candidates and alliance partners.

There has been no official announcement from the RJD about its nominees, but party sources said that tickets have been given to prospective candidates for Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad.

Photos have gone viral on social media of Kumar Sarvajeet, the MLA from Bodh Gaya, purportedly receiving the party symbol from the RJD supremo for the reserved Gaya Lok Sabha seat, which his father had represented in the 1990s.

The sources also claimed that Abhay Kushwaha, a former MLA who quit Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Wednesday, was tipped to contest Aurangabad on an RJD ticket.