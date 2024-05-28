Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may take a big political decision after June 4: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stating that the Janata Dal (United) supremo could take another “big decision after June 4 to save his party”. The statement came hours after Mr. Kumar, though, asserted that he would not go “anywhere” from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) now.

“After June 4, our uncle can take any big decision. He can do anything to save his party and the politics of backward classes,” Mr. Yadav, former Deputy CM of the State, told media persons in Patna giving a strong hint that Mr. Kumar could take another U-turn after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4.

Over the last decade, Mr. Kumar has switched political loyalties several times and has managed to remain in power. In June 2013, Mr. Kumar made the first switch ending his longtime political ties with the BJP-led NDA. In 2015, he formed the Grand Alliance along with RJD to remain in power. But in 2017, he again took a somersault and returned to the NDA fold.

In August 2022, Mr. Kumar joined the Grand Alliance again with the RJD and other parties after accusing the BJP of creating a rift within the JD(U). However, he yet again did a flip-flop in January this year to come out of the Mahagathbandhan and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA and took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time since March 2000.

However, hours after Mr. Yadav announced that Mr. Kumar could take another political U-turn after Lok Sabha elections results are out on June 4, Mr. Kumar while addressing a public meeting in Nalanda, reiterated that he would now not be going “anywhere from here (NDA)”. Mr. Kumar’s goof-ups in election public meetings, of late, have been the talk of the town especially of him battling with some health issues.

On May 26, while addressing a public meeting in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Kumar wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the “Chief Minister of Gujarat”. He realised his gaffe soon and corrected the statement. Later on May 27, Mr. Yadav took a jibe over this statement and said: “Dil ki baat zuban per aa hi jati hai (what is in the heart comes out naturally)”. “What the Bihar Chief Minister said is correct. Modiji is not going to become Prime Minister again,” said Mr. Yadav while addressing an election rally at Jagdishpur in Ara along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We know that our respected chachaji (Nitish Kumar) wants from his heart that BJP is removed from the Centre so that Bihar develops without any bias. Earlier, he used to say that those who have come in 2014 will go in 2024. The Modi-led government will be completely routed,” Mr. Yadav had added.

