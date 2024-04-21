Bhupesh Baghel searches for redemption in Chhattisgarh 

April 21, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

This is the third Lok Sabha election that senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is fighting. The previous two attempts ended in failure. Once again he is back on the trail, this time from Rajnandgaon, to redeem his name after the loss in the 2023 Assembly election.

In the four General Elections that Chhattisgarh has seen, the Congress’ best performance was in 2019, winning two out of the 11 seats here. The last time the Congress had won the Rajnandgaon seat was in the 2007 bypoll, about 17 years ago. The constituency has been a bastion of the BJP for three straight terms since 2009. Mr. Baghel, like many other senior party leaders, was reluctant to contest from here, arguing that he would be pinned down to one constituency, but eventually gave in to pressure from the party’s central leadership.

The Hindu met Mr. Baghel at his home in Bhilai on Friday. There was no fanfare to be seen, just a clutch of visitors hanging around to get his ear. He has little time. He hopped into a black sports utility vehicle. Sunday’s destination is nearly 100 km away — the tribal hamlets of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

The defeat in last year’s Assembly election was entirely unexpected, Mr. Baghel says. “EVM (electronic voting machine) is a big reason for our defeat,” he said, without elaborating. But he also accepts that anger against its legislators tripped the Congress.

“There was a larger narrative that the Congress is anyway returning to power, so the voters voted out the incumbent MLAs, whom they were dissatisfied with,” Mr. Baghel said, pushing the blame to the non-performance of his MLAs for the Congress’ defeat. “Eleven of our Ministers lost the election,” he said.

The Congress secured only 35 seats in the 90-member Assembly, a steep fall from the 68 it had won in 2019.

Mr. Baghel’s first stop is Pagri village. On a green plastic mat, 30-40 women sit in rapt attention, their colourful sarees merging with the bright canopy under which they are sitting. The men are standing at the margins. There is no loud music, no drums, not even much sloganeering. The crowd settles down soon. Mr. Baghel addresses the women directly in chaste Chhattisgarhi. He lists out the welfare schemes run by his government that the BJP had stalled, he claims, including the distribution of 35 kg rice to every household. In tribal areas, additionally, chana (a lentil), gur (jaggery) and salt was distributed, he says.

The BJP government claims that the allocation has not been reduced, the scheme has only been tweaked by changing the distribution unit from household to person.

“Bhaiya ke raj main chana mili? Abhi mili?” (under brother’s rule you got chana, do you get it now?),” he speaks directly to the women. They respond in chorus — “no”.

“In five years, I did not let any thorn pierce your feet,” he proclaims to appreciative nods from both men and women.

The shadow of investigations into his role in the Mahadev betting app case hangs over him in this election. So, instead of going big, it is a well thought out strategy, according to his aides, to address smaller meetings, reaching out to voters on a more personal basis. “In a single day, I address such gatherings in 20-30 villages. Hopefully, by the end of the campaign, I would have addressed 800-900 villages,” Mr. Baghel says.

On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is addressing two rallies in his constituency to make up for any remaining gaps.

In his speeches, Mr. Baghel dwells on a mix of topics — the record of his five years in government, welfare schemes promised by the Congress, and a scathing attack on his allegedly “missing“ opponent, the BJP’s incumbent MP, Santosh Pandey.

mong the promises, he particularly emphasises the implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Report — an obscure concept for most in the audience but he lingers over it in the hope of making an impact on the farming community, which is numerically the strongest in the constituency. The promise of ₹1 lakh for women annually, and increasing daily wages to ₹400 under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) draw the biggest round of applause.

At every pit stop, Mr. Baghel repeats the necessity to “save the Constitution”. He takes time explaining this rhetorical statement, which is at the centre of the Congress’ 2024 campaign. “The Constitution gives us equality. It is the Constitution that allows an Adivasi to become a sarpanch, legislator and parliamentarian. The BJP is planning to scrap it. They will remove equality,” Mr. Baghel remarks.

In the 2023 Assembly election, out of the eight Assembly segments under this Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress won five. Sahus, an Other Backward Class (OBC) community is the dominant force here. The Congress hopes that Mr. Baghel, who is the predominant OBC face of the State, will be able to consolidate them in his favour. The Congress is hoping that Mr. Baghel will be able to pull through on the back of anti-incumbency against 10 years of the Modi government at Centre, and the unpopularity of the sitting MP, Mr. Pandey, who is in the fray again.

