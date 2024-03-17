GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police seize ₹20 lakh unaccounted for cash

March 17, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hours after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force on Saturday, the Bengaluru police in two separate incidents seized ₹20 lakh unaccounted for cash during random checks on Saturday night.

The Ashoknagar police intercepted a car which was transporting ₹13 lakh unaccounted cash. According to the police, the cash belonged to Narayana, a poultry farm owner from Hosur. Narayana claimed that the money was collected from his retail dealers but there was no record to substantiate his claim, a police officer said.

In another incident, the police found car moving suspiciously near Nelamangala toll and checked it to find ₹7 lakh unaccounted cash. The owner of the cash identified as Raghupathi from Tamil Nadu was heading to Tumakuru with the cash for business purpose but he did not have any records to show the source of the cash.

The police have seized the cash and initiated probe to ascertain the source of money.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.