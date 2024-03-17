Bengaluru police seize ₹20 lakh unaccounted for cash

March 17, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hours after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force on Saturday, the Bengaluru police in two separate incidents seized ₹20 lakh unaccounted for cash during random checks on Saturday night.

The Ashoknagar police intercepted a car which was transporting ₹13 lakh unaccounted cash. According to the police, the cash belonged to Narayana, a poultry farm owner from Hosur. Narayana claimed that the money was collected from his retail dealers but there was no record to substantiate his claim, a police officer said.

In another incident, the police found car moving suspiciously near Nelamangala toll and checked it to find ₹7 lakh unaccounted cash. The owner of the cash identified as Raghupathi from Tamil Nadu was heading to Tumakuru with the cash for business purpose but he did not have any records to show the source of the cash.

The police have seized the cash and initiated probe to ascertain the source of money.