The High Grounds police on Monday, May 6, issued notices to BJP chief J.P. Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to appear before the investigating officer within seven days for questioning over a controversial post on X put by the party’s state unit.

Based on a complaint filed on Sunday, the police registered an FIR and issued notices through the State BJP office.

The controversial post contained a video showing the Congress party favouring Muslims for reservation at the cost of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes. This issue has been used by several top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their election campaign, in the past few days.

The police also approached the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court and got issued the directions to get the accused to delete the posts from their social media account and submit their objection. The court posted the next hearing to Thursday.

