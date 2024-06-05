Back-biting in party led to my defeat in Lok Sabha election: Dilip Ghosh

After the lacklustre performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, differences between the West Bengal unit of the party have emerged out in the open, with a section of party leaders blaming conspiracy and back-biting for their loss. Having lost to Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur seat with a margin of 1.37 lakh votes, senior BJP leader and former West Bengal BJP president blamed it on back-biting.

“Everyone knows that I was removed from Medinipur because of back-biting. In the process of trying to defeat me from (Bardhaman Durgapur), we lost the Medinipur seat also,” Mr. Ghosh said.

The BJP leader had won from Medinipur in the 2019 Lok Sabha election but the BJP leadership decided that he should contest from Bardhaman Durgapur this time. The party lost both the seats to the TMC. The State’s ruling party won 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, making inroads in north Bengal and the State’s Jangalmahal region, which the BJP had won in 2019.

“I have not lost. BJP has lost,” Mr. Ghosh said, emphasising that he did all he could during the campaign.

“Conspiracies and back-biting are part of politics. I take them that way. Despite that, I worked hard enough, but success did not come. In politics, everyone walks around with a stick to poke you,” he said.

The remarks assume significance not only because the BJP leader was targeting leaders from his own political party for his loss but because under Mr. Ghosh’s tenure as the State president, the BJP had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Reflecting on the BJP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Ghosh said that there had been stagnation in the BJP’s performance since 2021. “More than 70 MLAs had won in the 2021 Assembly polls, and if we calculate the Assembly seats on the basis of the Lok Sabha seats won this time. It comes at the same number,” Mr. Ghosh said.

While the BJP leader said that the party’s vote share had dropped from 40% in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to 38% in 2024, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that the vote share had increased compared with previous elections.

After a six-year long term, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh was replaced by Sukanta Majumdar as the State president of the party in 2021. Mr. Ghosh said that it needed to be examined why the party could not maintain its momentum of growth in West Bengal after the previous Assembly election.

“The party was moving at a faster pace till 2021, which somehow got stuck after that. We could not move at the same pace in which we were moving till 2021. We had hoped a lot this year, but could not perform. There must be some gap. We must examine that,” he said.

Another BJP MP, Saumitra Khan, who won from Bishnupur with a narrow margin of 5,500 votes, alleged a “tacit understanding” between the TMC leadership and BJP leaders not only at the district level but also at the State level. Mr. Khan also raised questions over the swapping of seats, and making leaders, including Mr. Ghosh and S.S. Ahluwalia, contest from seats other than those they had won in 2019.