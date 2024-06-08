Awami Ittehad Party moves court for Engineer Rashid’s release for oath-taking ceremony

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has petitioned a Delhi court to allow its recently elected leader Engineer Rashid – currently lodged in Tihar jail – to participate in the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

The party also hinted at expanding its membership drive to central and south Kashmir.

Mr. Rashid, a two-time MLA, was arrested in 2019 by the National Investigation Agency on terror-funding charges under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He won the Lok Sabha election from Baramulla by a thumping margin, defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Hopeful of release

“We have initiated legal formalities for Mr. Rashid’s oath-taking ceremony. A petition for interim bail has been moved before the Patiala House court in New Delhi. The court has been very liberal to us. It has set the next date for hearing as June 18. However, if need arises, the court could hear the plea early in spite of the ongoing summer vacations,” an AIP spokesman said.

The party spokesman said Mr. Rashid’s communication channels, which were barred for unknown reasons, are likely to be lifted. “We hope to see a video of Mr. Rashid soon and will share with his supporters. We wish to see him taking oath inside the country’s Parliament,” the AIP said. He said the party was hopeful about the release of Mr. Rashid.

Mr. Rashid surprised everyone in the Lok Sabha election by defeating Mr. Abdullah and J&K Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone. Mr. Rashid bagged 4.72 lakh votes against Mr. Abdullah’s 2.68 lakh votes and Mr. Lone’s 1.73 lakh votes.

Membership drive

Buoyed by the stunning victory, the AIP spokesman said the party was expanding its membership drive and other activities to central and south Kashmir too. “Those who say politics has become dirty should come forward to clean it. The doors of the AIP will be open to all those who share our agenda,” the spokesman said.

He attributed Mr. Rashid’s win to the youth of J&K, to those drivers who offered their vehicles, to women who convinced even male voters to vote for him. “Sympathy may have been a factor. However, it’s also a vote for his performance and commitment. He’s been behind bars for more than five years. He has delivered as a legislator inside and outside the J&K Assembly earlier,” the AIP said.

