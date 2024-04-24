At this village near Jewar airport, few takers for Lok Sabha poll

April 24, 2024 01:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - Noida:

As Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls on Friday with seven other seats in Uttar Pradesh, the hurly-burly of last-minute campaigns is missing in Ranhera village. For locals gathered at a choupal (community space) around a banyan tree, an impending dislocation is top of the mind. Neeraj Kumar turns wistful. “We have grown up playing around this tree, so have our fathers and grandfathers,” says the 35-year-old as children scamper around it.

Ranhera village will soon be subsumed by the Noida International Airport, and its residents have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha poll. “Humara poora gav uthega... (Our entire village will be uprooted),” says Mr. Kumar, pointing to a concrete wall that separates their village from the under-construction airport that is scheduled to start operations from September this year.

The authorities plan to relocate the 4,700-odd population to two plots, near the proposed International Film City and the airport, also known as Jewar. The villagers’ fears are twofold. One, a loss of livelihood after the land is acquired by the authorities, and the promised plots after relocation being half the size of their existing ones.

“We are giving up our homes, our farmland. We deserve better. They say that since it [the area where they would be relocated] is developed, we will get smaller plots. The least we should get is the assured employment and bigger plots,” says Hinder Singh, 45, a farmer.

A total of 1,149 villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra districts have been notified as areas under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The Draft Master Plan-2041 prepared by YEIDA envisages a sustainable, efficient, well-connected and globally recognised city coming up around the airport. Farmers whose land is acquired are entitled to benefits such as reservation in schools and colleges for their children at a reasonable fee, preference in jobs and compensation for land.

Mr. Singh’s despondency, however, stems from conversations with erstwhile neighbours from six adjoining villages who have already been relocated to a new colony a few kilometres from the airport site. “Most of them are struggling to find jobs.”

“Those from other villages were promised permanent jobs in and around the airport but most of them are still jobless, forced to work as daily wagers. They line up at labour chowks daily for work,” says Kalu Singh, who worked as a farm hand earlier.

