At Dhamtari rally, PM Modi says he will “root out” Naxalism from Chhattisgarh

PM Modi asserted that the BJP government brought both corruption and Maoist violence under control

April 23, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Dhamtari

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 alleged that Congress encouraged violence to hide its corruption, and promised that he would "root out" Naxalism from Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Modi was speaking at a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, part of the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress and development can not go hand in hand, and wherever it was in power, corruption and violence reached their peak, the Prime Minister said.

When it was in power in the Northeast, violent activities could not be brought under control, and as long as it ruled in Chhattisgarh, Naxalite violence kept on rising, Mr. Modi said.

"What is the connection between Congress and violence? The answer is corruption. Congress kept on encouraging violence to hide its corruption. People kept dying but Congress kept on filling its coffers," he alleged.

Recourse to hate: On the Prime Minister’s speech in Rajasthan

Asserting that the BJP government brought both corruption and Maoist violence under control, Mr. Modi said, "Naxalism has been declining rapidly in Chhattisgarh. I give a guarantee to the parents that I will root out Naxalism. I assure mothers that the lives of their children will not go to waste. To protect your child, I assure every mother that I will eliminate Naxalism and Maoism." Mahasamund seat, parts of which are affected by Naxalism, will go to polls on April 26.

