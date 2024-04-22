At Aligarh rally, PM Modi again accuses Congress of ‘planning to redistribute wealth’

April 22, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Aligarh (UP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people’s property if it is voted to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Echoing the remarks made a day earlier in Rajasthan, PM Modi said at a poll rally here that the Congress planned to conduct a survey people’s possessions and redistribute them.

Also read | PM has new tactics for diverting attention from real issues: Rahul Gandhi on Modi’s ‘redistribution of wealth’ remarks

He said the people of Aligarh had put a ‘lock” on dynastic politics, corruption and “appeasement” practised by the two “shahezade”, or princes. He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who are fighting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.

Mr. Modi accused the Congress of following a policy of appeasement, and yet doing nothing to uplift the social and economic condition of Muslims.

He cited the enactment of a law against instant triple talaq during the term of his government as a move that helped Muslim women. He also mentioned the increase in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.