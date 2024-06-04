Polling in the State of Assam took place in the first to third phases of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on April 19, April 26, and May 7 respectively. The 14 constituencies of Assam were divided as five constituencies who voted in both first and second phase each and four in the third phase. The total voter turnout from the total 2,43,01,960 electors in the State was 78.25% in phase one, 81.17% in phase two and 85.45% in phase three.

In 2019, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had secured 9 of the 14 seats Lok Sabha in the state notwithstanding its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) drawing a blank. Congress was able to secure three seats, with one each bagged by All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an independent.

This time around the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) joins the AGP in the NDA fold. The INDIA alliance found an ally in the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP).

Key contests in the state take place in Dibrugarh and Kalibor. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in the now erstwhile government is pitted against AJP’s Lurijyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh. Whilst in Kalibor, Gaurav Gogoi would be competing against now erstwhile MP from Jorhat Topon Gogoi.

The counting takes places on June 4 amidst floods in several parts of the northeastern state that have already claimed 18 lives. Three major rivers, namely, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara continued to flow above the danger level, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) last bulletin.

